Taiwan launches 2024 ‘Go Green With Taiwan’ global proposal contest

In response to the global trend of developing green energy and sustainable economies, Taiwan has launched the Go Green with Taiwan campaign proposal contest.

The initiative is open to participants from around the world to showcase their creativity, combining Taiwan’s sustainable green products and solutions to promote international cooperation in sustainable development.

The “Go Green with Taiwan” contest by Taiwan International Trade Administration (TITA) and the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is crafted as an important gateway for international partners to understand Taiwan’s path to sustainability.

It promotes the most comprehensive and innovative green products and solutions from Taiwan and invites international partners to join hands with Taiwan in driving economic and environmentally sustainable transformation.

The top three proposals will each receive a prize of $20,000 (USD).

James Huang, Chairman of TAITRA, emphasized the resilience of Taiwan’s industries, which have consistently created miracles, from the era of the Four Asian Tigers to becoming a smart island amidst the AI wave.

“Taiwan has now become a key hub in the “global democratic supply chain. TAITRA, acting as a robust support for SMEs going international, integrates top domestic institutions and media resources globally” Huang noted.

The contest is open for submissions on the official website at https://go-green.growthpad.co.ke/ from now until August 31, 2024.

Taiwan’s green industry continues to rise, becoming the best international partner for green energy cooperation in areas such as energy and storage, energy conservation, low-carbon transportation, green materials, environmental protection equipment, and circular economy.

Cynthia Kiang, Director-General of TITA, stated that Taiwan’s green industry boasts advanced technology, abundant hardware and software resources, a comprehensive R&D environment, and highly skilled technical talent.

“Taiwan can produce stable and high-value-added green materials and related products, making it an indispensable partner for the international development of green energy and a sustainable economy” she says.

EXPLAINER: Highlights of Taiwan’s Green Industry Achievements

Delta Electronics: A global leader in energy management systems, Delta has implemented EV-friendly infrastructure in its offices worldwide. Utilizing the DeltaGrid® EVM as the core charging management system and employing AI to analyze daily usage data, Delta optimizes long-term energy scheduling. This solution has reduced the total energy costs at Delta’s European headquarters by 15.64% and is applicable to various settings, including shopping mall parking lots, residential areas, and office buildings.

Fukuta Electric & Machinery Co.: Partnering with Tesla, Fukuta has reduced the weight of electric vehicle motors from 400 kg to less than 60 kg, meeting diverse manufacturing needs. The collaboration has expanded to brands like Mazda, using lightweight technology to enhance market competitiveness.

Tron-e Technology Co.: Seizing the opportunity of global government initiatives to replace electric buses, Tron-e has formed strategic alliances in Southeast Asia and India. By focusing on core components and outsourcing vehicle manufacturing to local factories, Tron-e produces 200 electric buses annually, with over 50% manufactured by external factories. They aim to advance autonomous driving technology and continue expanding into overseas markets.

Acer’s Aspire Vero: Launched in 2021, Acer’s first eco-friendly laptop uses post-consumer recycled plastic (PCR) and ocean-bound plastic (OBP). The laptop’s body contains 30-40% PCR plastic, and the touchpad is made of 100% OBP. Packaging materials are made from up to 90% recycled paper, with a design facilitating easy repair and upgrades, extending its lifespan and promoting a circular economy.

