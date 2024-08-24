Take advantage of opportunities in Kenya and abroad PS Njogu urges youth

The Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary (PS) Roseline Njogu has urged the youth in the country to take advantage of opportunities both within the country and outside the national borders.

The PS also called for partnership and collaborative effort in empowering the youth with skills and training that are on demand especially at the global labour market.

PS Njogu was speaking as the Chief Guest at the Ujuzi Mashinani inaugural graduation ceremony at the Madaraka Primary School Grounds in Buuri Constituency, Meru County.

The PS also re-affirmed the role of Government of protecting, facilitating, regulating and creating sound policies that will not only prop the Kenyan youth on the international labour market but also reinforcing the skills repository of the country as well as skills and knowledge transfer.

She also unpacked the role and mandate of her Ministry as well as the Kazi Majuu programme.

The graduation which brought together students from five TVET institutions in Buuri Sub-County and organized by area Member of Parliament Mugambi Rindikiri, has benefited hundreds of youth with information and skills as well as equipment to business start-ups for youth groups.

There was representation from the Hustler Fund, Uwezo Fund, National Construction Authority(NCA),among other notable organizations.