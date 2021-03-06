Take up affirmative action funds, women, youth groups urged

National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya has encouraged women and youth groups to take up affirmative action funds channeled through various government departments to boost their economic ventures.

Kimunya said the establishment of the Uwezo, Women and Youth Enterprise Funds was meant to boost small and micro enterprises thereby uplifting the living standards of the entrepreneurs.

He made the remarks at Miharati trading centre in his Kipipiri Constituency where he disbursed Uwezo fund cheques worth 5.4 million shillings to Women and Youth groups.

Lack of access to affordable finance has adversely affected growth of small business enterprises. The government response includes several affirmative action funds. pic.twitter.com/fbtdLVnIGg — Hon Dr. Amos Kimunya, FCPA, EGH, MP (@HonAmosKimunya) March 5, 2021

The Kipipiri MP at the same time urged area residents to support the Building Bridges Initiative bill once approved by Parliament noting that it will ensure such funds are anchored in law.

Laban Mwangi, a programmes officer at Uwezo Fund noted the great positive impact on the economic activities of the groups.

He however noted challenges of repayment of funds and the need for capacity building of beneficiaries.