Take up your roles, fight COVID-19, Kaguthi tells Kenyans

Kenyans have been challenged to take up play their role in curbing the spread of COVID-19 by reporting those flouting the guidelines by the government.

Speaking to KBC, Former Chairman of the Citizen Participation in Security Joseph Kaguthi, said Kenyans should take photos of those disregarding the Covid protocols and send them with a detailed message describing the location where the offence is taking place to 988 or the 719.

“Take up your roles and report all those not following the government’s directives to stop the spread of COVID-19. Take a photo, describe the location and send the message to 988 or 719 which are toll free,” said Kaguthi.

Adding that; “The county commissioner and police commander of the said area will receive this message and act appropriately.”

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Kaguthi who spearheaded the Nyumba Kumi initiative, regretted that Kenyans were fearing the police who are the law enforcers more than the virus.

“Kenyans including leaders are holding parties, drinking past curfew hours with total disregard of the measures to stop the spread of the virus.”

Kaguthi reiterated the President’s message to Kenyans ‘Usalama unaanza na mimi na wewe’ which is enshrined in the Jubilee manifesto calling upon all to be vigilant and enhance citizen participation in security through Nyumba Kumi initiative.

He called upon DCI officers to make use of CCTV cameras in different premises to arrest managers of bars and restaurants not following the guidelines.

“Arrest the managers not waiters and waitresses, this way the managers will not allow anyone to break the law in their premises and measures will be followed to the latter, ” said Kaguthi.