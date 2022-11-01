Takeoff, of American rap group Migos, dead at 28

Reports say he was shot during an altercation in Houston.

Takeoff, one-third of Migos, is dead after an early morning shooting in Houston.

The news first reported by American outlet TMZ Hip Hop says that the fatal incident happened at a bowling alley called 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston.

Takeoff and Quavo were reportedly playing dice when an altercation broke out. Takeoff was shot in the melee and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Takeoff, who’s real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was the youngest member of Migos; the American rap trio made up of Quavo (his uncle), and Offset (his cousin).

Migos are best known for their 2016 Lil Uzi Vert collaboration “Bad and Boujee”, which peaked at No 1 in the US, “MotorSport” a top 10 hit with Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, and “Walk It Talk It” featuring Drake. As a solo artist, Takeoff released one album – 2018’s The Last Rocket, which debuted at No 4 in the US.

The rapper had recently released a new single called “Messy” with his uncle Quavo.

