Tala confident of securing operating license in Kenya

Tala has assured consumers that it is on course to securing digital credit provider’s license after deadline for submission ended Saturday.

According to the digital lender which commands a significant share of Kenya’s digital credit space, it submitted its license applications within the six months window granted by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) after publication of the Digital Credit Providers Regulations 2022, and now awaits approval from the regulator.

“We would like to reassure our stakeholders including customers and employees that, Tala sumbitted its application for the requisite license in advance of the CBK deadline of September 17, 2022, and we are working with CBK with regards to our application,” said Tala.

The firm further added that it will continue with its operations pending issuance of the license by CBK pursuant to the CBK Amendment Act 2021 and Digital Credit Providers Regulations 2022.

“In the meantime, we are committed to serving our customers in accordance with applicable regulations and working with CBK pending issuance of our license,” added Tala.

Monday, CBK said it had received 288 DCP license applications by close of the September 17, 2022 deadline with only 10 securing the license so far.

The regulator added that the remaining license applications are currently at various stages of review.

According to the regulation, no person is authorised to carry out digital credit business without a license from CBK.

Those operating without license are liable upon conviction to a fine of Ksh 500,000 or imprisonment for a term of two years or to both.

The applicants are are required to submit 21 documents among them, certificate of incorporation, descriptions of ICT system to be used in the business and address

Upon submission of the application, CBK is required to issue the license within sixty days of application.

Tala which has issued more than Kshs 2 billion in digital loans in Kenya to date has embarked on expansion strategy to incorporate other services such and cryptocurrency on the back of Kshs 42 billion ($350 million) it raised from investors.