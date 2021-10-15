Tala raises Kshs. 16.1B to expand presence, product portfolio

Tala has raised Kshs. 16.1 billion in series E funding that will see the digital lender grow its workforce in four markets and launch new products such as cryptocurrency.

The digital lender says the funding will be used to grow its team across Kenya, the Philippines, Mexico, India and the United States and pull forward plans for both geographic and product expansion, including crypto offerings.

The firm announced on Friday that the funding round was led by Artificial Intelligence lending platform, Upstart with participation from the Stellar Development Foundation.

Tala says the Series E funding had participation from new investors which include Kindred Ventures and the J. Safra Group, along with existing investors including IVP, Revolution Growth, Lowercase Capital, and PayPal Ventures also joined the round, bringing its total funding to more than Kshs. 38.8 billion ($350 million).

“Tala has spent the past seven years delivering critical and valued services in markets where the financial system is fundamentally broken for millions of people. This new investment will accelerate our path to becoming the primary financial account for the global underbanked and helping millions more people make progress in their financial lives,” said Shivani Siroya, founder and CEO, Tala.

Tala says it was already testing its new product lines in early 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated demand for digital financial services.

The investment will also accelerate the rollout of its new financial account experience, which provides customers with fresh tools to borrow, save and manage their money through its consumer application.

The digital lender which launched operation in Kenya in 2014 has says it has delivered more than $2.7 billion in credit to more than 6 million customers across Kenya, the Philippines, Mexico and India.

The firm also says it registered 12,000 new users sign ups globally on a daily basis.

“We are excited to build upon the incredible foundation we have established as one of the most customer-centric, inclusive and most loved fintech brands in Kenya. This investment will secure our ability to continue innovating and driving the creation of new, relevant products for the Kenyan market and beyond,” said Ivan Mbowa, Tala East Africa Managing Director.

Tala plans to leverage on Stellar network to develop the crypto product for emerging markets.

As part of this fundraise, Paul Gu, co-founder of Upstart and Denelle Dixon, CEO and Executive Director of the Stellar Development Foundation, have joined Tala’s board of directors.