Tala recognized for enhancing financial access

Digital credit lender, Tala has has been recognized for its significant contribution in providing personalized and tailored financial services to the underbanked population worldwide.

Tala has been named in the Forbes’ Fintech 50 list for the eighth consecutive year and CNBC’s Disruptor 50 list for the fifth consecutive year.

“In 2023, Tala rebuilt its data infrastructure to cut the time it takes for most customers to get approved for a loan from two minutes to just a few seconds,” Forbes noted.

The lender says the ranking shows its continued impact and innovation in the financial services industry.

“Today’s financial system doesn’t work for the Global Majority – the 52pc of the world’s

population who are excluded from legacy finance. At Tala, we’re proud to be working towards unleashing the $10 trillion worth of economic power of the Global Majority with the latest technology,” said Shivani Siroya, founder and CEO of Tala.

CNBC states, “Tala is out to disrupt legacy finance in developing markets by providing loans,credit, insurance and bill pay to consumers who lack access to banks, insurers and lenders, andwho lack a financial track record.”

“At Tala, our dedication lies in advancing financial inclusivity for Kenyans through dependable and accessible financial solutions. As we persist in elevating financial stability and empowering aspirations, we actively advocate for financial literacy and forge partnerships with aligned organizations committed to enhancing financial service accessibility,” added Annstella Mumbi, General Manager of Tala Kenya.