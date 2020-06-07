Talai Council of Elders refute reports claiming DP Ruto visited them

The Talai Council of Elders has refuted reports claiming that Deputy President William Ruto visited them Friday morning for a traditional cleansing as well as seeking special powers to stop the current purge in the Jubilee Party leadership.

The elders led by the chairman retired Anglican cleric Reverend James Baasi now say that Dr. Ruto visited Kapsisiywa village in Nandi County to attend an abdication and accession ceremony where he was installed as the Kalenjin leader following the death of former President Daniel Arap Moi.

According to Reverend Baasi, the traditional ceremony lasted for one hour and was blended with strong Christian and biblical symbols and prayers.

The elders said Dr. Ruto was adorned with the sacred Kalenjin leadership regalia that are the sacred accession treasures passed to successive Kalenjin community Kingpins.

Rev Baasi maintained that the clan is not associated with sorcery and witchcraft as claimed on social media.

According to the Talai elders, the Kalenjin kingship is now with the deputy president.

Leaders present at the ceremony included Nandi Governor Stephen Sang, his Uasin Gishu counterpart Jackson Mandago, Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei among others.