Talai elders finally crown Gideon Moi a Kalenjin elder

KANU Chairman Gideon Moi has been crowned a Kalenjin elder by Talai elders at Kapsisiywo, Nandi County.

In an elaborate dawn ceremony that took three hours, the elders handed him the community’s instruments of power and gave him mandate to seek the Country’s leadership.

The ceremony was initially slated for early this month but fell through after youths blocked Senator Moi from meeting Talai leaders.

Moi was handed a three-legged stool, a shield with a leopard skin, a club, a flywhisk among other items associated with leadership in the community.

In his bid to entrench himself as the defacto leader of the Kalenjin community, a position Kalenjin elected leaders claim belongs to Deputy President William Ruto, Moi has been traversing the country meeting various groups as he also seeks to strengthen his bid for the presidency in 2022. Just recently, he met religious leaders from the African Independent Pentecostal Churches of Africa and others drawn from Akorino Church for consultative meetings.