Talanta Afrika Festival taps Vybz Kartel, Charisma for inaugural event

The inaugural Talanta Afrika Festival is set to debut in three East African cities this May, featuring Jamaican dancehall star Vybz Kartel and Kenyan musician Charisma.

Positioned as a pan-African celebration of music, culture and creative enterprise, the Talanta Afrika Festival aims to provide a continental platform for both established and emerging talent in music, fashion and the arts.

Speaking during a press conference, organisers said that the event is designed to highlight Africa’s creative economy while fostering cross-cultural exchange between African artists and their global counterparts.

“This is more than just a concert. It is a movement that brings East Africans together through culture, shared identity and creative energy. We want the world to see what this region has to offer,” Bushington of Tunez Records, Uganda, said.

Vybz Kartel, a favourite in Kenya and one of dancehall’s most recognisable and controversial figures, will headline the event in all three countries beginning on Labour Day, May 1.

The 3-country tour begins in Kampala, Uganda, at Lugogo Cricket Oval on May 1, followed by a show in Kigali, Rwanda, on May 2, 2026, at BK Arena, with a final show in Nairobi, Kenya, on May 8, at Laureate Gardens on Thika Road.

Joining the line-up is Kenyan artist Charisma, who was excited to share the news with his fans, saying: “I’m going on a mini-tour of East Africa.”

The “True Love” artist first teased the news on February 25, announcing he had the “biggest meeting of his life.”

Other East African artists set to perform at the festival include Uganda’s Elijah Kitaka and Rwanda’s Element Eleéeh.

Beyond the headline acts, Talanta Afrika Festival is expected to feature a diverse programme of live performances, collaborative showcases and creative industry engagement with the broader vision of positioning East Africa as a creative hub capable of hosting large-scale entertainment events.

Co-organiser Mayanja Jackson, who also spoke at the press conference, said: “Our goal is sustainability. We are building a platform that will consistently elevate East African creatives and strengthen collaboration across borders. This is not a one-year idea; it is a regional movement,” he said.

Tickets for the events are currently on sale.