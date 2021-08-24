Talanta FC are the 2020/21 NSL Champions

Super league side Talanta FC has become the first team to earn promotion to the FKF Premier League after they were crowned the second tier champions with two matches to spare after edging out relegation bound Soy United 2-1 in Nairobi.

The Communications Authority sponsored side has amassed an unassailable 12-point lead at the top ahead of league conclusion.

Congratulations are in order to FC Talanta for gaining promotion to the top tier @Officialfkfpl 👏👏 🔗 https://t.co/0IJGRzvsUR pic.twitter.com/xKfg4EIUX7 — Betika NSL (@FKF_NSL) August 24, 2021

Fortune Sacco, who are second on log of the second-tier league, can only reach 65 points and finish second if they win their remaining matches.

The race for the third place playoff spot is however still on with Kisumu All Stars, Kibera Black Stars, Kenya Police and Vihiga Bullets still in the mix.

At the end of the season, the third-placed team will get a lifeline in the promotion playoff, for a chance to grace the top tier.

Updated NSL Standings after round 35 matches yesterday 👇 🔗 https://t.co/JQawrmke8B pic.twitter.com/xVAXmP0KVR — Betika NSL (@FKF_NSL) August 24, 2021

Elsewhere,Kibera Black Stars was held to a goalless draw by visiting Fortune Sacco in their fixture played on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at the Ligi Ndogo Grounds.

The game half started off at a fast pace as both teams tried to see the back of their opponent’s net but their attempts fell naught, closing the full time scores at 0-0.