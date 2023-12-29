Talanta FC crowned Champions of 2023 Nakhumicha Super Cup finals

Talanta FC emerged victorious in the fourth edition of Waziri Nakhumicha Super Cup football tournament finals after overcoming Namwichula FC in a hotly-contested game graced at the Kimwondo Primary School grounds in Endebess Constituency, Tranz Nzoia County.

The thrilling match which attracted thousands of fans had ended in a stalemate before Talanta FC cruised through by a scoreline of 4-3 during penalty shootouts.

Tournament organiser and Health Cabinet Secretary Nakhumicha S. Wafula speaking at full time lauded all the teams that took part in the tournament for exhibiting high levels of discipline and sportsmanship.

She gave a personal contribution of Kshs I million for elevation and upgrade of Kimwondo Primary School which has traditionally hosted the football extravaganza.

“The venue of today’s event is well known for several reasons among them hosting President William Ruto during his campaigns prior 2022 General Elections.It has hosted this competition since its inception and I’m glad Senator Allan Chesang has proposed subsequent plans of working on the upgrade of this grounds.I also give out my personal contribution of Kshs 1M towards renovation of the school infrastructure. To my able team led by Sudi Ekirapa and Dennis Syambi alongside other staff members,thank you for organizing such a noble initiative that brought together several teams and overall football supporters.This is for sure a success story” noted Nakhumicha

The event which doubled up as a Universal Health Coverage [UHC] Community Engagement forum saw locals get screened for various diseases ranging from hypertension, diabetes,cancer among others in a free medical camp that preceded the soccer games.

“We achieved our intended purpose because 10,000 people attended today’s exercise that also saw over 70 pints of blood collected while 600 people were tested for HIV/AIDS.For the first time in the history of provision of medical services in this area,we had ENT specialists and many kids with eye,nose and throat problems were attended to.Besides,KEMSA Board Chairman Irungu Nyakera promised me to equip our hospitals with drugs and other necessities which are key in provision of quality health care” added Nakhumicha

The event Chief Guest and Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Watangula urged all the leaders present to keep pulling together in the same direction in advocating for talent development through various avenues including sports and creative arts.

The Kenya Premier League side AFC Leopards Chief Executive Officer Albert Wesonga who was also present during the finals was impressed with the level of talents showcased at the tournament culmination

“I’m happy to report that I’ve noticed a few good players in both men and ladies categories and we’ll be talking to the coaches of their respective teams on how possible we can work together in bringing them on board to our youthful AFC Leopards and our women counterparts Makolanders’ team.Western forms a bedrock of Kenyan football and I hope these kind of arrangements continue being in place to help in talent nurturing and youth empowerment.CS Nakhumicha is leading from the front and the rest need to follow suit in actualising this dream” remarked Wesonga

The top winning teams in both categories received Kshs 700,000 while runners up took home Kshs 300,000 as third place finishing side pocketed Kshs 200,000.The tournament best goalkeeper, top scorer and Most Valuable Player [MVP] were also awarded.

Others who attended the finals are Bungoma Governor and Senator Kenneth Lusaka and David Wakoli respectively,Ministry of Investments, Trade, and Industry Principal Secretary Dr Juma Mukhwana,area Senator Allan Chesang,a host of Members of Parliament and other local leaders.