Talanta look to leapfrog Police atop the league

FC Talanta will face Mwatate United as Nairobi Stima face Kisumu Hot Stars in the Betika National Super League round 17 fixtures set to kick off on Saturday, March 20, 2021.

Hosts FC Talanta outfit ranked second on the log with 29 points from 15 matches, could snatch the top of the league status from Kenya Police seeing as they are two points shy, with a win against Mwatate United. The match is set to be played at the Ruaraka Grounds, on Sunday, starting at 3 pm.

Mwatate United edged Fortune Sacco 1-0 in their last match played at Wundanyi Stadium.

Nairobi Stima will also be on the road to face Kisumu Hot Stars at the Moi Stadium Kisumu. The Kisumu-based side will hope for a swift turnaround in fortunes, having suffered a 4-1 loss at the hands of Silibwet in their last match. Nairobi Stima, meanwhile, will also be looking for a win after Vihiga Bullets shot 2 past them in the round 16 fixtures.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Round 17 Results

Saturday

Migori Youth FC vs Shabana FC (Migori Stadium, 3 pm)

Sunday

Fortune Sacco vs Coast Stima (Kianyaga Stadium, 3 pm) Sony Sugar vs Muranga Seal (Awendo Green Stadium, 3 pm) Kisumu Hot Stars vs Nairobi Stima (Moi Stadium, Kisumu, 1 pm) Kisumu AllStars vs Silibwet (Moi Stadium, Kisumu, 3 pm) FC Talanta vs Mwatate United (Ruaraka Grounds, 3 pm) Kenya Police vs APS Bomet (Camp Toyoyo, 3 pm)

Sunday

Vihiga Bullets vs Soy United (Bukhungu Stadium, 1 pm) Modern Coast Rangers vs Mt. Kenya United (Serani Grounds, 3 pm) MCF vs Kibera Black Stars (Ruaraka Grounds, 3 pm)

Rescheduled Matches

Wednesday

FC Talanta vs Migori Youth (Ruaraka Grounds, 3 pm) Sony Sugar vs Fortune Sacco (Awendo Green Stadium, 3 pm)

Tell Us What You Think