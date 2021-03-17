Talanta, Silibwet win as Nairobi Stima falters

Second-placed FC Talanta and Silibwet grabbed big wins in Betika National Super League round 16 matches played on Tuesday, March 16, and Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

FC Talanta narrowed the gap at the top being two points shy of league leaders Kenya Police with a 3-0 win over hosts Mt. Kenya United today, at Camp Toyoyo. A goal a piece Francis Kairo, Ken Mutembei and Barack Odhiambo in the 27th, 34th and 56th minute respectively did the job for Talanta.

League leaders Kenya Police was held to a 2-2 draw by hosts Coast Stima at the Mbaraki grounds.

In other matches played on Wednesday, Silibwet pulled the upset of the day after outplaying Kisumu Hot Stars 4-1 at Bomet Stadium. The win saw them currently logged in at position 15 with 19 points.

Nairobi Stima also suffered a 2-0 loss at the hands of Vihiga Bullets at the Camp Toyoyo grounds.

Round 16 Results

Tuesday

APS Bomet FC vs Kisumu Allstars FC (Bomet Stadium, 3 pm) Murang’a Seal FC vs Migori Youth FC (St. Sebastian Park, 3 pm)

Round 16 Fixtures

Wednesday

Nairobi Stima 0-2 Vihiga Bullets (Camp Toyoyo, 1 pm) Silibwet 4-1 Kisumu Hot Stars (Bomet Stadium, 3 pm) Coast Stima 2-2 Kenya Police (Mbaraki Grounds, 1 pm) Mt. Kenya United 0-3 FC Talanta (Camp Toyoyo, 3 pm) Kibera Black Stars 2-0 Modern Coast Rangers (Ligi Ndogo Grounds, 3 pm) Soy United 0-1 MCF (Bukhungu Stadium, 3 pm) Shabana 0-0 Sony Sugar (Narok Stadium, 3 pm) Mwatate United 1-0 Fortune Sacco (Wundanyi Stadium, 3 pm)

