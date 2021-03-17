Talanta, Silibwet win as Nairobi Stima falters

VIACliff Riang'a

Second-placed FC Talanta and Silibwet grabbed big wins in Betika National Super League round 16 matches played on Tuesday, March 16, and Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Nairobi Stima, however, suffered a 2-0 loss at the hands of Vihiga Bullets.

FC Talanta narrowed the gap at the top being two points shy of league leaders Kenya Police with a 3-0 win over hosts Mt. Kenya United today, at Camp Toyoyo. A goal a piece Francis Kairo, Ken Mutembei and Barack Odhiambo in the 27th, 34th and 56th minute respectively did the job for Talanta.

Also Read  Wazito beat South Sudan national team in friendly match

League leaders Kenya Police was held to a 2-2 draw by hosts Coast Stima at the Mbaraki grounds.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

In other matches played on Wednesday, Silibwet pulled the upset of the day after outplaying Kisumu Hot Stars 4-1 at Bomet Stadium. The win saw them currently logged in at position 15 with 19 points.

Also Read  Magical Kenya Open: Kenyan Pro’s head into the bubble ahead of the tee off Thursday

Nairobi Stima also suffered a 2-0 loss at the hands of Vihiga Bullets at the Camp Toyoyo grounds.

Round 16 Results

Tuesday

  1. APS Bomet FC vs Kisumu Allstars FC (Bomet Stadium, 3 pm)
  2. Murang’a Seal FC vs Migori Youth FC (St. Sebastian Park, 3 pm)

Round 16 Fixtures

Wednesday

  1. Nairobi Stima 0-2 Vihiga Bullets (Camp Toyoyo, 1 pm)
  2. Silibwet 4-1 Kisumu Hot Stars (Bomet Stadium, 3 pm)
  3. Coast Stima 2-2 Kenya Police (Mbaraki Grounds, 1 pm)
  4. Mt. Kenya United 0-3 FC Talanta (Camp Toyoyo, 3 pm)
  5. Kibera Black Stars 2-0 Modern Coast Rangers (Ligi Ndogo Grounds, 3 pm)
  6. Soy United 0-1 MCF (Bukhungu Stadium, 3 pm)
  7. Shabana 0-0 Sony Sugar (Narok Stadium, 3 pm)
  8. Mwatate United 1-0 Fortune Sacco (Wundanyi Stadium, 3 pm)
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Clifford Rianga

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR