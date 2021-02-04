Talks initiated over stalemate surrounding Tsavo park revenue collection

The dispute between Taita Taveta county and Kenya Wildlife Services on revenue collection from the Tsavo National park is set to settle after the intervention from the Intergovernmental technical committee (IGRTC) through intergovernmental Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanism between the parties.

Taita Taveta county has accused KWS of failing to have a share in the revenue collected in Tsavo East and Tsavo West National park in which the county cites that 62% of the county’s land is within the two parks and does not collect reasonable revenue from the proceeds of tourism.

IGRTC Members and technical committee led by the acting chairman John Burugu who have been engaging the two sides toured the county to assess and brief the county government on the progress of the matter which is set to settle through ADR after both parties agreed to form a select technical team that will deliberate on the issues raised to end the conflict.

Speaking during the visit to the county, Alfred Khang’ati IGRTC chairman on ADR says there has been great progress in ending the perennial conflict and find an amicable solution between the two worrying sides the aggrieved county reported the matter to the committee which has also engaged the Tourism minister Najib Balala on the matter who has also shown interest in settling the dispute.

Khang’ati says apart from the revenue sharing other concerns include human-wildlife conflicts where the county government says the National government does not respond positively when it comes to compensation of losses incurred by human beings.

Speaking on behave of Taita Taveta governor Taita Taveta Lands CECM Mwandawiro Mghanga says they sought intervention from the intergovernmental body which is in charge of resolving the intergovernmental conflicts saying they are happy with the progress made in making sure that the residents get their fair share from the natural resource which he says they are positive and committed as the county government in finding a permanent solution to the problem.