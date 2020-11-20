Tallie repped by Taurus Music has dropped a new song available on YouTube

A week after Tallie dropped “Get It” she’s back again with another single, this one called “Hit Song”. The self-proclaimed Gengetone queen delivers another polished and classy music video to accompany her raunchy lyrics.

The Gengetone genre is saturated with male groups like Mbogi Genje, Sailors, Ethic and Boondocks Gang to name a few and not many women, making Tallie a bit of a unicorn.

Speaking about the music videos, Tallie said, “Two drops in a month and I haven’t even started to roll out my master plan. I have so much music in the vault, Taurus Musik has been keeping me in the studio even through what we’re facing in the world right now”

The music video is currently available to watch on Taurus’ youtube channel.

