Tana board decries losses incurred treating water

The new board of Tana Water Works Development Agency has decried high losses of treated water incurred by many water providers.

The Board led by its chairman Eng. Wahome Mwangi said many water companies within the agency’s jurisdiction were operating at loss due to non-revenue water.

Mwangi observed that some of the water companies’ infrastructure was old and needed rehabilitation so as to curtail water losses occasioned by bursting of water pipes and leakages.

Speaking when the Board members visited Murang’a Water and Sanitation Company, Mwangi said they would form an inter-agency team which would embark on finding out challenges faced by the water providers and come up with ways to mitigate them.

He said the infrastructure network of most of the companies could not facilitate last mile water connectivity.

He explained that the agency was also looking for ways to establish small local water firms which would help in provision of clean water for domestic use.