Tana residents appeal for the revitalization of rice irrigation project

Residents of Tana Delta Sub-County are appealing to the government to revive the abandoned multi-billion rice irrigation project in the area to create employment.

The residents’ claim the project was a major source of many livelihoods and young people who used to work in the farm are now wallowing in poverty as they have no other means of survival.

Before it stalled, the project was the lifeline and economic backbone of the Tana Delta region but due to its collapse, many livelihoods that once depended on it are now squalor.

The residents say they cannot irrigate their farms since River Tana changed its cause due to broken dykes.

According to regional leaders, the 10,000-hectare farms managed by Tana and Athi Rivers Development Authority ran down due to inadequate funding by the national government.

Speaking when he led a group of members of the National Assembly on a tour of the project the agency Managing Director Stephen Githaiga said the project has been allocated a paltry Ksh 178 million in this year’s budget.

Area MP Ali Wario implored that many people had become destitute ever since the project stalled and urged the national government to rush and help alleviate the surging levels of poverty in the area by reviving it.