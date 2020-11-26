Tana River County set to launch first lands registry since independence

Tana River County is set to establish its first lands registry since Independence as it seeks to expedite crucial land matters.

Tana River chief executive officer in charge of Lands and Physical Planning Mwanajuma Hirbae says the National government has pledged to open the new offices before the end of the year.

Speaking in Malindi, Hirbae said a meeting between county officials and Lands CAS Gideon Mung’aro at the Ardhi house in Nairobi also resolved to have ministry of lands staff deployed to the region as well as a container for storing crucial land documents.

The CEC said during the meeting with Mung’aro, they agreed that the registry will be fully operational in coming months.

”Since the colonial times Tanariver county has never had a registry, and the county has very few title deeds,” she said.

The establishment of the registry Hirbae says would significantly reduce the waiting time for title deeds by area residents to about three months unlike in the past where it would take ages for them to acquire the important document.

The registry will be the second to be opened in the region after the National Government established another one in Malindi Kilifi County which is set to be ready this December.

The Jubilee administration under President Uhuru Kenyatta has demonstrated commitment to address the land question and ensure Kenyans acquire land ownership documents even in areas that had suffered marginalization.