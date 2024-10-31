Tana River Governor links clashes to boundary disputes, resources

Tana River Governor Dhadho Godhana has attributed the recent inter-communal clashes to administrative boundaries and resource allocation between local communities in the area.

He regretted that the clashes had exposed underlying discrepancies that have triggered loss of life and property.

Godhana noted that the occurrences have lifted the lid on key issues that both the national government and County Governments have overlooked in successive administrations.

He pointed out that apart from the boundaries and resource problems facing the county, migrant communities facilitated by influential politicians have settled in the county, further precipitating animosity between the local communities.

The regional security and intelligence committee led by Regional Commissioner, Rhoda Onyancha, pitched camp in the county a fortnight ago after 18 people were killed and others injured after clashes rocked villages in Bangale Sub-County and Tana North Sub-County