Tana River residents benefit from free medical camp

About 2, 000 eye and dental patients in Tana River County received free treatment during a medical camp sponsored by Jeffery Foundation.

The two days’ camp organized by a local businessman Maur Abdalla Bwanamaka at Hola County referral hospital saw patients treated for minor eye and dental conditions while patients who require specialized treatment were referred to Mombasa eye center hospital for free surgery.

According to Hola county referral hospital medical superintendent, Abbass Godana, the majority of those who turned up were seeking eye services.

Godana commended the organizers and sponsors of the medical camp and urged other partners to visit Tana River to complement their services saying they have minimal resources to cater for the huge demand of specialized treatment in the county.

Hola referral hospital nursing officer in charge Abajila Maro said the camps should be held in a regular basis since most of their patients are poor and cannot travel to Mombasa or other counties for treatment.

Abdalla said they are planning to conduct another medical before December due to the large number of people seeking eye treatment services.

He said most people have been living with eye and dental ailments due to financial constraints .

Abdalla said the next camp will have cancer specialists for the screening of prostate and cervical cancers.