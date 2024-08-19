Tanariver Leaders support Ruto’s broad-based government call for peace

Former Tanariver Governor Hussein Dado has hailed President William Ruto for forming a broad-based government saying it brought peace and unity in the country.

Dado however called on the president not to forget those who stood with him during the campaign even as he welcomed the new entrants in his government.

Speaking in Garsen constituency after attending three weddings in Kilelengwani, and Garsen Town the former Chief Administrative Secretary called on residents of Tanariver to reject politicians who were inciting them to cause violence for their personal gains.

He said there are leaders with plans to use the land issue in Tanariver to cause ethnic violence and vowed not to allow it happen.

Dado who was accompanied by Tanariver Speaker Osman Galole said Tanariver has witnessed bloody violence previously and asked residents to desist from going back to the dark days.

On his part the Tanariver Speaker said land issue was emotive in Tanariver and called on leaders to stop inciting residents to violence as people want to move forward.

He said there were leaders who were misleading people that the county assembly passed a bill to approve cluster program intiated by Governor Dhadho Godhana which was not true.

Galole said the county assembly did not pass cluster program but informal settlement scheme program which is being funded by the world bank aimed at upgrading settlement schemes.