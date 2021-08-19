More and more celebrity YouTube content is getting taken down.

You may have found it futile to search for Tanasha Donna’s music on YouTube of late. That’s because the singer’s page has been suspended.

It turns out hackers tried to access the account and subsequently it got removed from the platform. Usually, when someone tries to hijack your account, YouTube takes it down in order to prevent further expropriation. Tanasha has let her fans know that she is addressing the issue. “We are working on getting back my YouTube Channel ASAP. Someone tried to hack it so YouTube suspended the Channel however it is being resolved as we speak“, she said on her Instagram page.

Of late quite a number of public figures have had their YouTube pages suspended and their content deleted. Flaqo and Akothee have suffered that fate of late. Both their accounts were pulled down due to copyright issues.