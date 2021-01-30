Featuring “Shusha” by Baba Levo and Diamond

The weekend is always a great time to load up on new music from Kenya and around the world. We’ve compiled a list of 10 new music videos you should check out.

This week, we’re excited for Femi One’s new single “Donjo” and her fabulous year ahead. We’re also excited for Sage’s new music video for her song “Oceans.”

Internationally, John Legend just released a new song featuring Faouzia while Selena Gomez is staying true to her Spanish roots.

Remember, stay safe, wash your hands and wear a mask. Have a great weekend!

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Bahati featuring Tanasha Donna – One and only

Mr Seed feat Sailors – Piganiange

Baba Levo feat Diamond Platnumz – Shusha (Featured)

Otile Brown – Valentine

Femi One – Donjo

Mighty Salim – Fare

Davido feat Mayorkun – The Best

John Legend Feat Faouzia – Minefields

Selena Gomez feat Rauw Alejandro – Baila Conmigo

Lil Durk – Kanye Krazy

Mod Sun feat Avril Lavigne – Flames

Dogo Janja – Turn me on

Tell Us What You Think