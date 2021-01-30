Featuring “Shusha” by Baba Levo and Diamond
The weekend is always a great time to load up on new music from Kenya and around the world. We’ve compiled a list of 10 new music videos you should check out.
This week, we’re excited for Femi One’s new single “Donjo” and her fabulous year ahead. We’re also excited for Sage’s new music video for her song “Oceans.”
Internationally, John Legend just released a new song featuring Faouzia while Selena Gomez is staying true to her Spanish roots.
Remember, stay safe, wash your hands and wear a mask. Have a great weekend!
Bahati featuring Tanasha Donna – One and only
Mr Seed feat Sailors – Piganiange
Baba Levo feat Diamond Platnumz – Shusha (Featured)
Otile Brown – Valentine
Femi One – Donjo
Mighty Salim – Fare
Davido feat Mayorkun – The Best
John Legend Feat Faouzia – Minefields
Selena Gomez feat Rauw Alejandro – Baila Conmigo
Lil Durk – Kanye Krazy
Mod Sun feat Avril Lavigne – Flames
Dogo Janja – Turn me on