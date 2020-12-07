Tanasha hinted at a ‘out of the country’ surprise guest set to perform at the concert

Tanasha Donna will be hosting a party dubbed the “All White Party” at the Afro Sayari Grounds on December 11th from 12pm.

Some of the artistes set to take to the stage at the party include Barrak Jaccuzi, Redsan and Karun, The guest list also includes special celebrity appearances by Jalang’o, Makena, Jamal Gaddafi and Mwirigi.

This party will be the first she’s hosted this year and her second concert since the first Mombasa concert attended and hosted by Governor Joho. Due to a payment disagreement with Nai Fest promoters, Tanasha did not perform at the event as planned.

