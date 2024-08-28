Tanker attacked by Houthis could be leaking oil – US

An oil tanker which was attacked by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the Red Sea last week is still on fire and may be leaking oil, the US Pentagon says.

Attempts to salvage the Greek-owned and flagged MV Sounion have been thwarted by the Houthis, who have threatened more attacks, the Pentagon adds.

The ship is carrying more than 150,000 tonnes – or one million barrels – of crude oil, and a major spill has the potential to be among the largest from a ship in recorded history.

The Iran-backed Houthis, who control much of Yemen, say they have been attacking ships in the Red Sea for 10 months in support of the Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

They have reportedly sunk two ships and killed at least two crew members in that time.

They have claimed – often falsely – that they are targeting ships only linked to Israel, the US or the UK.

The Sounion was first hit by gunfire from two small boats last Wednesday, then struck by three unidentified projectiles, which sparked a fire and left it without engine power, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) office said.

Its 25 crew members were rescued by a European warship a day later and transported to Djibouti.

The oil tanker was later attacked again – the Houthis posted a video purportedly showing them setting it on fire.

A US State Department statement on Saturday expressed concern about the attacks on the Sounion. It warned of a possible spill of oil four times the size of the 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster, which released 257,000 barrels off the coast of Alaska.

On Tuesday Pentagon spokesman Maj-Gen Patrick Ryder said two tugs had been sent to salvage the stricken vessel but the Houthis had threatened to attack them as well.

He said the US was working with partners in the region to try to mitigate any potential environmental impact.