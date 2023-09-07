The general secretary doesn't pick up the phone. The same holds true for his subordinate. It's unfortunate since at the border we were left on our own for eight hours

Adel Amrouche, the head coach of the Tanzanian football team, accused Algeria of mistreating his squad upon arrival in Annaba on Tuesday.

Tanzania landed in Annaba on Tuesday from Tabarka (Tunisia), where the squad had been practicing for the last group F match against Desert Foxes on Thursday night.

Speaking to the media after the squad’s final practice before playing Algeria, Amrouche accused the Algerian Football Federation (FAF) of abandoning his team on the Algerian-Tunisian border.

Amrouche placed all responsibility for the situation on FAF General Secretary Mounir Debbichi, who is in control of Algerian football issues following the departure of President Djahid Zefizef.

“The general secretary doesn’t pick up the phone. The same holds true for his subordinate. It’s unfortunate since at the border we were left on our own for eight hours.

Amrouche, incensed, said, “The bus that was meant to transport us back to Annaba didn’t come on time.

The Taifa Stars coach also addressed the debate about the condition of the fields, expressing shock at how run-down the stadium is.

It’s unfortunate that a large nation like Algeria is always discussing this issue, he remarked.

With 7 points from 5 games, Tanzania is in second place in the group and, with a draw against the already-qualified North Africans, would be the lone East African representative at the 2024 AFCON finals in Ivory Coast.