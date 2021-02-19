Tanzania face Gambia in crucial AFCON U20 match

Tanzania face Gambia in the ongoing Total Under- 20 Africa Cup of Nations, that is being held in Nouakchott, Mauritania.

Both sides are looking at securing their first points. Gambia went down 1-0 to Morocco but it was the East African team that suffered the heaviest defeat of the tournament so far, as they were walloped 4-0 by Ghana.

A loss which the Tanzanian gaffer Jamhuri Kihwelo, blamed on inexperience. However, he was upbeat and promised to qualify for the next round: “We are in a group of three teams and we are confident we are going to do better in the remaining games,” he stated.

His Gambian counterpart Mattar M’Boge who had labelled the group as a “group of life” has promised to employ his attacking style of play and, ensure that they beat Tanzania.

Gambia had an impressive pre-tournament results and might look to bounce back to winning ways.

The match will be aired LIVE on KBC Channel 1

