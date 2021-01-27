Tanzania face Guinea eye Quarterfinal slot at all costs

Tanzania national soccer team, Taifa Stars, will aim to clinch a win so as to qualify for the quarter finals of the ongoing Africa Nations Championship, CHAN, when they face Guinea at Stade de la Reunification in Douala, Cameroon in their final group D match.

Tanzania has three points to their name, one shy of their opponents of the day Guinea, and a win for either side will guarantee them a place in the quarterfinals.

A 1-0 win over Namibia has revived Tanzania’s hopes of a place in the final eight, after losing their opening game 2-0 to Zambia.

While Guinea conceded late to be held to a 1-1 draw by Zambia, but they still lead the pack after beating Namibia 3-0 in the opening round.

“We will play against Guinea, one of the best teams in this competition,” Tanzania coach Etienne Ndayiragije said. “We will organize ourselves because we need to qualify.”

The Burundian coach will be looking to his goalkeeper Aishi Manula to continue his heroics against Syli Nationale of Guinea. Manula made eight saves in his first two games, more than any other goalkeeper in the competition.

“It’s up to us in the field, to play our game. In football, it’s just the result that defines everything. We need that result,” added Ndayiragije.

Meanwhile, Guinea are seeking their second CHAN quarterfinals appearance in three participations, after the 2016 edition. One point is enough for them to guarantee that, but for their coach Mohamed Kanfoury Bangoura, this seems not the case.

“It’s a game that means qualification. So, we have to fight against stress, pressure and to impose our rhythm”, Bangoura said.

“We have to be very careful and vigilant, obviously with the confidence of the group. We have a team that has the potential to give the best results against any opponent. But it’s football, and everyone has a chance”, he concluded.

Namibia faces Zambia in the other group D match in a simultaneous kickoff in Limbe.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 27 2021 FIXTURES

Tanzania Vs Guinea-10pm MATCH TO BE BROADCAST LIVE OB KBC TV

Namibia Vs Zambia-10pm