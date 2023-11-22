Home Sports Football Tanzania fall to Morrocco in World Cup qualifier

Tanzania fall to Morrocco in World Cup qualifier

By
Bernard Okumu
-
23KULB
Channel 1

Morocco made a winning start to their 2026 World Cup qualifying but several African heavyweights endured humbling results on Tuesday.

Hakim Ziyech scored a sublime 40-yard drive as the Atlas Lions defeated 10-man Tanzania 2-0 on to launch their bid to reach the 2026 World Cup.

Channel 1

However, the likes of Ghana, South Africa and Cameroon dropped points. Ghana and South Africa stumbled to damaging defeats against the Comoros and Rwanda respectively.

Ziyech lit up a dominant Moroccan display by firing home a dipping long-range strike on 28 minutes in Dar es Salaam. An own goal made it 2-0 after the break.

Tanzania’s task was then made harder when Novatus Miroshi saw red for a second yellow midway through the second period.

The Atlas Lions ultimately cruised but Zambia suffered a shock 2-1 loss away to Niger in the same group as veteran coach Avram Grant tasted his first defeat in charge of Chipolopolo.

In a huge upset, Myziane Maolida’s strike condemned Ghana to a 1-0 loss away to the Comoros. It was salty memories for the Black Stars after the tiny nation also beat them at AFCON 2021. 

South Africa then crashed 2-0 to lowly Rwanda on a sodden pitch in Butare as the hosts scored twice inside 15 minutes.

Quickfire first-half goals from Innocent Nshuti and Gilbert Mugisha earned the narrow victory as South Africa struggled to adapt.

But Guinea fell 1-0 to Botswana while Uganda edged Somalia by the same scoreline.

Dango Ouattara and Bertrand Traore struck in Burkina Faso’s 3-0 victory away to Ethiopia. Tunisia also won 1-0 in Malawi thanks to Youssef Msakni’s late penalty.

There were also away draws for African giants Cameroon and Senegal against Libya and Togo respectively on a mixed night for the continent’s heavyweights.Senegal moved top of Group B despite the goalless stalemate away in Togo.

With only nine direct World Cup spots available, dropping early points could prove pivotal in a brutal qualifying marathon ahead

Bernard Okumu
Website | + posts
kiico
Previous articlePharmacy and Poisons Board cautions over “sexual enhancement” drug
Next articleKNCHR alarmed over rising extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR