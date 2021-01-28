Tanzania hard done by the draw eliminated from CHAN, Zambia and Guinea advance

Tanzania national soccer team, Taifa Stars, was eliminated from the Ongoing Africa Nations Championship, CHAN, after drawing 2-2 with Guinea in their final group D match played at Reunification Stadium, Doula, Cameroon.

The draw saw Taifa stars finish third in the group with four points from three games. Guinea finished top of the group on five points same as second placed Zambia who drew 0-0 with Namibia in the other group D match.

Yakhouba Barry put the West Africans in the lead after dispatching a penalty in the 4th minute but Tanzania responded with Baraka Majogoro’s 20-yard screamer.

Edward Manyama put the Taifa Stars in the lead but Victor Kantabadouno’s late header salvaged the draw for the Guineans.

Guinea advance to the quarter finals for the second time in the history of the tournament and will play Rwanda at the Limbe Stadium on Sunday, January 31st 2021.

Zambia and Namibia clash end in stalemate enough for chipolpolo to sail through

The Chipolopolo of Zambia finished second in Group D after drawing 0-0 with Namibia in the other group D match played consecutively in Limbe.

Zambia head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic’s team booked a place in the knock-out stage and will now face group C winners and defemding champions Moroco in the quyarter finals.

Zambia came all out from the start to try and get an early goal, but the Namibian team defended in numbers. Emmanuel Chabula and Luka Banda had their shots blocked by the Namibian goalkeeper Ndisiro Kamaijanda.

Namibia also had Elmo Kambindu and Zachriah Chilongoshi come close to finding the next for Namibia before the first half ended.

It will be the third CHAN quarter final stage that Zambia qualify for after getting to the same stage in 2016 and 2018 in Morocco.

The Chipolopolo finished third in the inaugural CHAN tournament held in Ivory Coast in 2009.

COMPLETE QUARTER FINALS MATCH UP:

Saturday 30TH ,January 2021

Mali Vs Congo-7PM

DR Congo Vs Cameroon-10PM

Sunday 31st January 2021

Morocco Vs Zambia-7PM

Rwanda Vs Guinea-10PM

