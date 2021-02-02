Tanzania ‘has no plans’ for Covid-19 vaccination

Tanzania’s government, which has been criticised for its handling of the pandemic, has no plans to rollout Covid vaccines, the health minister says.

The comments come days after President John Magufuli warned officials against acquiring vaccines saying they could harm people, without giving evidence.

Critics have accused him of playing down the threat posed by the virus.

Millions of people have already been inoculated in many countries after the vaccines were given emergency approval.



Vaccines are rigorously tested in trials involving thousands of people before being assessed by health regulators. They look at all the data on the safety and effectiveness of vaccines before approving them for use on a wider population.

Last month, the World Health Organization (WHO) urged Tanzania to consider inoculating its population.

Tanzania is one of the few countries in the world to not publish any data on Covid-19 cases. It last did so in May, when about 500 cases and 20 deaths were recorded. The following month, Mr Magufuli declared Tanzania “coronavirus-free”.