Tanzania in solidarity with Kenya as Kibaki final journey begins

Tanzania Friday expressed her solidarity with Kenya as the state funeral of Kenya’s third President Mwai Kibaki got underway in the capital city Nairobi.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan declared Friday and Saturday as days of national mourning in honour of the fallen leader who died Thursday-April 21, aged 90, at Nairobi hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

According to a statement from her office, the Tanzanian flag will be flown at half-mast across the country and at diplomatic missions abroad on both days.

The Tanzanian leader in her condolence message said Africa had lost one of its finest sons and a dedicated public servant.

“My condolences to H.E. President Uhuru Kenyatta, the bereaved family and all,” she said on her Twitter handle upon receiving the sad news.

Tanzania has remained a close partner of Kenya with the two neighbouring nations reaping big from renewed bilateral relations.

Regional leaders have paid glowing tribute to Kibaki who served for two terms from 2002 to 2013 for the role he played in Kenya’s socio-economic transformation, peace, development and security.

President Yoweri Museveni described Kibaki as a transformational leader and a true Pan-Africanist.

The late Kibaki who leaves behind children Judy Wanjiku, Jimmy Kibaki, David Kagai and Tony Githinji and grandchildren, will be laid to rest on Saturday, April 30, at his home in Kanyange in Othaya, Nyeri County, where he will be accorded a state funeral.

The funeral procession has departed from State House for Nyayo National Stadium where the state ceremony will be held.

The funeral procession of former President Emilio Mwai Kibaki departs Lee Funeral Home for State House, Nairobi where the body will be received by President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta ahead of today's State Funeral Service at Nyayo National Stadium. pic.twitter.com/VseYwRUvk6 — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) April 29, 2022

According to the funeral programme, the late President will be accorded a 19-gun salute during his burial.

Kibaki died exactly two years after his predecessor the late Daniel Moi.