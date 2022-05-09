Tanzania leader holds night meeting over fuel prices

Tanzania’s President Samia Hassan held an emergency meeting of her cabinet on Sunday night over price hikes of fuel in the country.

The country’s energy regulator, Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority, last week announced record high fuel prices.

The cabinet meeting in the coastal city of Dar es Salaam was attended by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, the ministers of energy and finance, among others.

“The president directed those present to find an immediate solution to the rising fuel prices in the country,” the president’s office said in a statement.

It also tweeted a photo of the meeting: