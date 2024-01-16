Tanzania lifts suspension on Nairobi-Dar es Salaam KQ passenger flights

Tanzania has rescinded its decision to suspend all passenger flights operated by Kenya Airways (KQ) between Nairobi and Dar es Salaam.

The reversal comes after Kenya granted the Fifth Freedom Traffic Right to Air Tanzania Company Limited specifically for all-cargo service.

Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority Director General Hamza Johari announced the resumption of all cargo services, effective 16th January, 2024.

“Following the development the auronautical authorities of the United Republic of Tanzania hereby withdraw its decison of 15 January 2024 and therefore approval of Kenya Airways to operate Third and Fourth Freedom Traffic Rights between Nairobi and Dar es Salaam is hereby restored with immediate effect,” he said.

On Monday, Tanzania suspended all Kenya Airways passenger flights after Kenya rejected Tanzania’s request for all-cargo flight operations by Air Tanzania Company Limited under the Fifth Freedom Traffic Rights between Nairobi and third countries.

“This is to reciprocate the decision by the aeronautical authorities of Kenya to refuse the Tanzanian request for all-cargo flight operations by Air Tanzania Company Limited under Fifth Freedom Traffic Rights between Nairobi and Third countries, contrary to Section 4 of the Memorandum of Understanding on Air Services between Tanzania and Kenya signed on 24th November 2016 in Nairobi.” Noted Johari.