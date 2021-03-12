Tanzania minister dismisses ‘missing president’ fears

Written By: BBC

Sixty-one-year-old President Magufuli, nicknamed "The Bulldozer", is serving his second term in office. AFP

Tanzania’s justice minister has dismissed concerns about the whereabouts of President John Magufuli, who has not been seen in public for nearly two weeks.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Mwigulu Nchemba said Mr Magufuli was not a TV presenter or leader of a jogging club so he didn’t need to post selfies of himself every day.

Also Read  Thailand delays AstraZeneca vaccine rollout over blood clot fears

Exiled opposition leader Tundu Lissu told the BBC that according to his sources the president was being treated in hospital for coronavirus in Kenya.

Also Read  UN human rights office appalled by killing of 9 activists in Philippines

Another Tanzanian politician told Associated Press, on condition of anonymity for fear of a backlash, that he had spoken to people close to the president who said he was seriously ill and in hospital.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

The BBC has not been able to verify their reports independently.

Also Read  Vaccinated Americans show caution in abandoning covid-19 mitigation measures
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Claire Wanja

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR