Tanzania name Danish Kim Paulsen new coach

Danish Kim Paulsen has been named the new Tanzania national soccer team head coach.

Paulsen takes over from Burundian Ettienne Ndayiragije who was in charge of the squad that took part in the recently concluded Africa Nations Championship, CHAN, in Cameroon.

Tanzania exited the tournament at the group phase after registering one win, one draw and a loss at the championship fashioned for players who ply trade in their domestic leagues.

Paulsen has been in charge of Tanzania’s junior teams signed a three-year contract.

This is the second time for Paulsen to coach Tanzania, after his first spell in 2012-14 when he took over from his compatriot Jah Paulsen.

He was also a technical director for Tanzania U-17 team that qualified for their maiden Africa Cup of Nations 2017 in Gabon. He was also the coach of Tanzania junior teams in 2011-2012.

Tanzania’s national under 20 soccer team is currently participating in the ongoing 16th edition of the Africa cup of nations U20 tournament in Mauritania. They play Ghana, Gambia and Morocco in group ‘C’.

Paulsen’s first task will be to guide ‘Taifa Stars’ in their 2022 Africa Cup of nations qualifiers with Tanzania lying 3rd in group J on 4 points from equal number of games.

Tanzania faces Equatorial Guinea on March 22nd away, before wrapping up its campaign against Libya eight days later at home.

Tunisia sits top of the pool with 10 points while Equatorial Guinea is second four points adrift, Libya is ranked fourth.

A total of 24 teams will qualify for the 33rd edition of the Africa cup of nations due in January 2022 in Cameroon.