Tanzania pip Guinea 1-0 in Dar to seal 4th AFCON finals

Morocco will host the 35th edition of the biannual football extravaganza from December 21st 2025 to 18th January 2026.

Tanzania qualified for next year AFCON after pipping Guinea 1-0 in their final Group H match played on Tuesday evening at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Taifa Stars, playing in front of their home fans, dominated the entire first half but fired blanks in the final third, ending the first stanza goalless.

The home team continued pressing in the 2nd stanza with Simon Msuva breaking the deadlock in the 61st minute, connecting a neat pass from Abass Mudathir Yahya to lift up home fans.

They defended well until the final whistle to qualify for the AFCON finals for a 2nd time in a row after being eliminated at the group stage of this year’s edition in Ivory Coast.

Taifa Stars qualified for the AFCON finals for the 1st time in 1980 before returning in 2019 in Egypt and the latest 2023 edition in Ivory Coast.

Tanzania will join their fellow AFCON 2027 co-host Uganda Cranes, who have also booked their ticket for next year’s AFCON, with Kenya the only side missing out on the Morocco trip.

