Tanzania Ports Authority opens office in landlocked Malawi

The Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) opened its office on Monday in the Malawian capital of Lilongwe to facilitate business transactions with the Dar es Salaam Port.

Plasduce Mbossa, TPA general manager, said the office will act as a link to all other related Dar es Salaam Port stakeholders for seamless cargo flow to customers in the neighboring landlocked country, adding that the office will also be responsible for providing recommendations on credible clearing and forwarding agents.

“Other tasks to be performed by this office include the provision of necessary information with regards to cargo imported to Malawi through Dar es Salaam, Mbamba Bay, and Kyela ports in Tanzania,” he said in a statement.

The information includes vessel arrival dates, providing real-time solutions to any challenges that may arise during the cargo clearance process to eliminate the need for customers to physically travel to Dar es Salaam or any of the mentioned ports, hence minimizing the overall trade cost, he said.

Mbossa added that the office will also support the verification of port charges before payment finalization, provide a step-by-step import and export process at the port for logistical arrangements and planning, follow up on claims lodged by customers for damages that may occur at the port and ensure urgent compensation is provided.