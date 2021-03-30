Tanzania President nominates Finance Minister Philip Mpango for VP

Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu has nominated Finance Minister Philip Isdor Mpango to be Vice-President.

Mpango, who has served as the country’s finance minister since 2015, awaits vetting by the Tanzania Parliament.

Upon approval, he will fill the VP position which was left vacant after president Samia was sworn in following the death of Dr John Pombe Magufuli.

Mpango has previously served as the Acting Commissioner General of the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), the Executive Secretary in the President’s Office (Planning Commission), the Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Finance & Economic Affairs, and the Personal Assistant to the President (Economic Affairs).

He has also worked as the Head of the President’s Economic Advisory Unit, Senior Economist for the World Bank, Visiting Lecturer in Public Economics, Collaborative Masters program for Anglo-phone Africa, AERC, Nairobi-Kenya, and Lecturer, Economics Department University of Dar es Salaam.