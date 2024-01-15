Home International News Africa Tanzania suspends Nairobi-Dar es Salaam KQ passenger flights

Tanzania suspends Nairobi-Dar es Salaam KQ passenger flights

Christine Muchira
Tanzania has suspended all Kenya Airways (KQ) passenger flights between Nairobi and Dar es Salaam.

The Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) said the directive will take effect from January 22, 2024.

In a statement TCAA Director General Hamza Johari said the move is to reciprocate the decision by Kenya to refuse the Tanzanian request for all-cargo flight operations by Air Tanzania Company Limited.

“This is to reciprocate the decision by the aeronautical authorities of Kenya to refuse the Tanzanian request for all-cargo flight operations by Air Tanzania Company Limited under Fifth Freedom Traffic Rights between Nairobi and Third countries, contrary to Section 4 of the Memorandum of Understanding on Air Services between Tanzania and Kenya signed on 24th November 2016 in Nairobi.” Noted Johari.

Adding that: “Following this decision, there shall be no passenger flights by KQ between Nairobi and Dar from 22 January 2024. The Republic of Tanzania shall always strive to adhere to the principles of the Chicago Convention and Bilateral Air Services Agreement between states.”

Freedoms of the Air 
First Freedom of the Air is the right or privilege, in respect of scheduled international air services, granted by one State to another State or States to fly across its territory without landing which is also known as a First Freedom Right.
Second Freedom of the Air – the right or privilege, in respect of scheduled international air services, granted by one State to another State or States to land in its territory for non-traffic purposes (also known as a Second Freedom Right).
Third Freedom of The Air – the right or privilege, in respect of scheduled international air services, granted by one State to another State to put down, in the territory of the first State, traffic coming from the home State of the carrier (also known as a Third Freedom Right).
Fourth Freedom of The Air – the right or privilege, in respect of scheduled international air services, granted by one State to another State to take on, in the territory of the first State, traffic destined for the home State of the carrier (also known as a Fourth Freedom Right).
Fifth Freedom of The Air – the right or privilege, in respect of scheduled international air services, granted by one State to another State to put down and to take on, in the territory of the first State, traffic coming from or destined to a third State (also known as a Fifth Freedom Right).

These freedoms are stipulated by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) which is a United Nations agency that helps 193 countries to cooperate together and share their skies to their mutual benefit.

 

 

