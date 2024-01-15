Tanzania suspends Nairobi-Dar es Salaam KQ passenger flights

Tanzania has suspended all Kenya Airways (KQ) passenger flights between Nairobi and Dar es Salaam.
The Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) said the directive will take effect from January 22, 2024.
In a statement TCAA Director General Hamza Johari said the move is to reciprocate the decision by Kenya to refuse the Tanzanian request for all-cargo flight operations by Air Tanzania Company Limited.
“This is to reciprocate the decision by the aeronautical authorities of Kenya to refuse the Tanzanian request for all-cargo flight operations by Air Tanzania Company Limited under Fifth Freedom Traffic Rights between Nairobi and Third countries, contrary to Section 4 of the Memorandum of Understanding on Air Services between Tanzania and Kenya signed on 24th November 2016 in Nairobi.” Noted Johari.
Adding that: “Following this decision, there shall be no passenger flights by KQ between Nairobi and Dar from 22 January 2024. The Republic of Tanzania shall always strive to adhere to the principles of the Chicago Convention and Bilateral Air Services Agreement between states.”
Freedoms of the Air
These freedoms are stipulated by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) which is a United Nations agency that helps 193 countries to cooperate together and share their skies to their mutual benefit.