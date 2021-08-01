Tanzania, Uganda the latest to benefit from China vaccine donations

China has sustained its programme of donation of Covid-19 vaccines to African countries. Over the weekend, Tanzania and Uganda joined a long list of developing countries to benefit from the supply of the life-saving doses.

The two East African countries received their first and second batch of donations from Beijing respectively.

Ugandan authorities confirmed that the 1st batch of 300,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccines donated by President Xi Jinping’s administration landed in Kampala, on Saturday.

“The vaccines from China are a major boost to the country’s vaccination exercise as we battle a surge in infections arising from the delta variant.” The country’s health minister Ruth Aceng said

UNICEF representative in Uganda Munir Safieldin, lauded China for the continued support to developing nations in the fight against the pandemic even as he called on the developed nations to borrow a leaf from the Asian economic giant.

“The developed world needs to continue making it possible for developing nations to access COVID-19 vaccines.” He said

On the other hand, the 2nd batch of COVID19 vaccines and syringes donated by the world’s second-largest power arrived in Zanzibar also on Saturday.

Zanzibar’s Minister of Trade and Industrial Development Omar Said Shaaban was at Abeid Amani Karume International Airport to receive the doses and he expressed gratitude for the kind gesture from Beijing.

“Donation of the vaccines will continue to cement the friendly relations forged many years ago btw China & Tanzania and Zanzibar,” said Shaaban

Just a month ago, China delivered a donation of vaccines meant for frontline health workers to boost the war against Covid-19.

Chinese Consul General in Zanzibar Zhang Zhisheng said his country will always stand with the Zanzibar people in their fight against the pandemic.

“We will keep sharing experience and providing assistance according to our capacity,” said Zhang, adding that politicization and disinformation regarding COVID-19 and vaccines is another virus that must be avoided.

“Through solidarity & cooperation between China & Africa, we will defeat the pandemic.” Ambassador Wu Peng, the Director-General at Department of African Affairs at China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said

China has so far provided over 700 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to countries across the world, especially the developing nations.

President Xi Jinping has on numerous occasions promised that China would prioritize delivering a Covid-19 vaccine to African nations. He maintains that the fight against COVID-19 needs solidarity and cooperation of the international community.