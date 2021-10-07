Tanzanian Abdulrazak Gurnah wins Nobel Prize in Literature

Gurnah becomes the second African writer to win the prize since Wole Soyinka.

The 2021 #NobelPrize in Literature is awarded to the novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah “for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents.” pic.twitter.com/zw2LBQSJ4j — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 7, 2021

The Swedish Academy has awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature 2021 to Tanzanian born Abdulrazak Gurnah. Announcing the news today, the academy said Gurnah was awarded the prize “for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents”.

Abdulrazak becomes the first Tanzanian to win the prize and the second writer of African descent to receive the award after Nigerian playwright, novelist, poet, essayist Wole Soyinka who was awarded the prize in 1986.

Gurnah was born in 1948 and grew up on the island of Zanzibar in the Indian Ocean. When Zanzibar went through a revolution in 1964, citizens of Arab origin were persecuted, and Gurnah was forced to flee the country when he was 18. He began to write as a 21-year-old refugee in England at the end of the 1960s. He has published ten novels and a number of short stories. The theme of the refugee’s disruption runs throughout his work.

In an interview published by the Academy after the announcement, Abdulrazak responded to the news in disbelief. “I thought it was a prank. I really did. Because, you know, these things are usually floated for weeks beforehand, or sometimes months beforehand, about who will the, you know, who are the runners as it were, so it’s not something that was in my mind at all. I was just thinking ‘I wonder who’ll get it’.”

The Nobel prize for literature has been awarded 118 times. Just 16 of the awards have gone to women, seven of those in the 21st century. No Kenyan has ever won the prize.