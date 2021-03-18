The late Tanzanian president was a big supporter of Tanzanian artistes

Tanzania’s President John Pombe Magufuli has died at the age of 61. Through a statement issued live on TV, the Country’s Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan confirmed his death Wednesday night.

Moments after the announcementment, several Tanzanian artistes were reported by Tanzanian media to be in the studio recording a special song for Magufuli.

Some of the artistes spotted in the videos shared include Diamond, Juma Jux, Khadija Kopa, Lava Lava, Mbosso and Ben Pol to mention a few.

In a post shared by Wasafi TV on their Instagram page, the media station owned by Diamon captioned it, “Nyota wa Bongo Fleva wakiendelea kutia vocal hapa studio muda huu katika uandaaji wa wimbo maalumu Kwa ajili ya maombolezo ya msiba wa Taifa uliotokea wa Kifo cha Rais wa Jamhuri ya Muungano wa Tanzania Dkt. John Pombe Magufuli.”

‘The stars of Bongo in the studio creating a special tribute song to grieve the tragedy that is the death of President of the Republic of Tanzania Dr John Pombe Magufuli.’

Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan is set to be sworn in as Tanzania’s first female President following his death.

