Zuchu’s new single is called “Sukari”

Tanzanian artist Zuchu has dropped a single, this time with no features. The artists signed to Wasafi record label dropped the single yesterday (January 20th).

Zuchu made waves last year when she collaborated with Tanzanian superstar Diamond on the song “Cheche” topped the YouTube trending list for approximately three weeks.

The single “Sukari” comes three days after she released a teaser to “Wedding in Arusha.”

Zuchu’s EP I am Zuchu is available for purchase here.

