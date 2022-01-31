Tanzanian jihadist killed in Mozambique – police

ByBBC

A suspected Tanzanian jihadist leader has been killed in Mozambique, two weeks after another militant leader from the East African country was captured by military forces.

Tuahil Muhidim is accused of leading jihadist operations to occupy Mocimboa da Praia on the northern coast of Cabo Delgado province in 2020.

The death was announced on Sunday by police chief Bernardino Rafael during a military parade in Magoma, about 11km (seven miles) from Naquitungue, where Muhidim was killed together with one of his partners on Saturday.

The police chief said the jihadist leader had led an operation to kidnap two Brazilian nuns and had “punished” them before they were rescued.

Mr Rafael also announced the recovery by the joint Mozambique and Rwandan forces of two AKM-type assault weapons and eight magazines.

He said the combined forces operating in Mozambique had shot dead more than seven jihadist leaders in the last 60 days.

  

Latest posts

Woman convicted of gang rape lie wins appeal

Eric Biegon

Thomas Sankara murder trial halted because of coup

Eric Biegon

China ushers in Year of the Tiger with strength, vigor

Eric Biegon

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More