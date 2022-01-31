Tanzanian jihadist killed in Mozambique – police

A suspected Tanzanian jihadist leader has been killed in Mozambique, two weeks after another militant leader from the East African country was captured by military forces.

Tuahil Muhidim is accused of leading jihadist operations to occupy Mocimboa da Praia on the northern coast of Cabo Delgado province in 2020.

The death was announced on Sunday by police chief Bernardino Rafael during a military parade in Magoma, about 11km (seven miles) from Naquitungue, where Muhidim was killed together with one of his partners on Saturday.

The police chief said the jihadist leader had led an operation to kidnap two Brazilian nuns and had “punished” them before they were rescued.

Mr Rafael also announced the recovery by the joint Mozambique and Rwandan forces of two AKM-type assault weapons and eight magazines.

He said the combined forces operating in Mozambique had shot dead more than seven jihadist leaders in the last 60 days.