Tanzanian President Suluhu Hassan reorganizes cabinet

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has made several changes to her cabinet.

In the changes announced Wednesday afternoon, the new Tanzanian President has appointed Libelata Mulamula to become the Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African cooperation. Mulamula replaces Professor Kabudi Palamagamba who has been appointed minister of justice and constitutional affairs.

Dr. Mwigulu Nchemba has been appointed the new Finance Minister and will replace Dr. Philip Mpango who is now the country’s Vice President.

Previously, Dr. Nchemba served as the Minister of Justice and Constitutional affairs.

President Suluhu has also appointed Mohamed Mchengerwa to become Minister in the office of the President in charge of Good Governance while George Mkuchika remains the Minister in the office of the President in charge of Special Labor.

Ummy Mwalimu has been appointed Minister of Regional Administration and Local Government (TAMISEMI) replacing Selemani Jaffo. Initially, Mwalimu was Minister of Environment.

President Suluhu has asked those appointed into various positions Wednesday to take their work seriously and deliver on their mandate failure to which she will not hesitate to relieve them of their duties.