Tanzanian wins Safal Eye in the Wild photography competition

Daniel Charles Msirikale from Tanzania is the winner of the 2019 ‘Safal Eye in the Wild’ photography competition.

Kenyan Kamal Shah emerged the Silver Winner receiving Kshs 200,000 prize money while Anthony Ochieng also from Kenya took the Bronze Award with prize money of Kshs 100,000.

The twenty-eight-year-old’s piece showed (two young boys heading home from fetching water with a third boy pumping water from a borehole).

Msirikale beat other entries from professional and amateur photographers and received Kshs 300,000 cash prize.

The competition seeks to promote sustainable conservation actions in Africa.

Safal Group which unveiled the winners also announced the donation of Ksh 3M to Red Cross Kenya to rehabilitate water facilities within flood-stricken areas.

Safal Group Chief Executive Officer Anders Lindgren said that while the competition highlighted the impact of water conservation it also celebrated humanity’s ability to overcome challenges and live sustainably.

The 2019 competition, themed ‘Every Drop Counts’ received a great number of submissions from Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

Denish Ochieng a photojournalist with a Kenyan Media company, won The People’s Choice Award with his photo that depicted (a boy cooling down his head with high-pressure water from a tap) reaching over a million people online within a few days.

Entries to this year’s contest were judged by award-winning wildlife photographer Gurcharan Roopra; Uganda’s Reinout Dujardin and Tanzania’s Hendri Lombard, who selected winners of the gold, silver and bronze as well as the selection of the potential public award-winning images based on the submissions’ theme, message, and creativity.

“We were very impressed by the quality of submission and how they interpreted the theme by unleashing the power of visual expression to tell compelling stories of water conservation,” said Roopra.

Regionally as part of Safal’s initiative towards water conservation, the company has introduced RainGain © a water harvesting system