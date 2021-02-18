Tanzania’s Chief Secretary of State John William Kijazi is dead, President John Magufuli has announced.

According to a statement by President Magufuli, John William Kijazi passed away Thursday morning while receiving treatment at the Benjamin Mkapa Hospital in Dodoma.

Cause of his death is yet to be established.

President Magufuli also announced that the burial arrangements will be announced later.

Kijazi’s death comes hours after the death of the Vice President of Tanzania’s semi-autonomous islands of Zanzibar Seif Sharif Hamad.

The 77-year-old Zanzibari politician had been receiving treatment at Muhumbili National Hospital in Dar es Salaam, a few weeks after contracting Covid-19.

Seif Sharif Hamad was the Chairman of ACT Wazalendo Party.

The President of Tanzania’s semi-autonomous islands of Zanzibar announced seven days of national mourning following his death.

Flags would fly at half-mast during the mourning period, President Hussein Mwinyi said.

The authorities have repeatedly declared that the East African nation is free from coronavirus or that the virus is under control – and stopped publishing official Covid-19 data in June last year.